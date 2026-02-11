GELLING, 10 Feb: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army took a group comprising 21 students and three teachers from Siang Valley School, Tutingon an educational and experiential tour of Gelling, India’s first vibrant village, in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The initiative was aimed at promoting border tourism while fostering awareness, a sense of pride and a deeper connection among the younger generation with India’s frontier regions.

The participants traversed the scenic Kepang La pass, witnessing majestic waterfalls, vibrant wildflowers and dense forests rich in biodiversity. The journey offered firsthand exposure to the natural splendour and ecological wealth of the eastern Himalayas.

During the visit, the group paid homage at the newly constructed Siang Surya Sthal, a site of national importance symbolising reverence, resilience and a deep cultural connect with the sacred Siang river. Flowing through largely unspoiled terrain, the mighty river added grandeur to the experience while reinforcing the region’s spiritual, cultural and environmental significance.

The initiative encouraged experiential learning and nurtured a sense of pride in local heritage among the students. It also highlighted the immense potential of Gelling as a hub for border, religious and ecotourism, besides adventure tourism and cultural exploration, while underscoring the need to preserve its fragile ecosystem.

Through such sustained outreach efforts, the Indian Army continues to go beyond its traditional role, strengthening bonds with local communities and bringing national attention to the pristine beauty, vibrant culture and strategic importance of India’s border villages. (DIPRO)