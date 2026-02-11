KHENEWA, 10 Feb: A Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp was conducted at the Pakke Middle School in Sapapu circle to deliver essential government services to the people at their doorstep.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of the people in and around Sapapu circle, who availed of various government services.

Services provided during the programme included issuance of birth, death, and PR certificates, distribution of agricultural items and equipment, opening of bank accounts, Aadhaar enrolment, TB, HIV, sugar screening, and other medical services, fire safety demonstrations by the police department, etc.

The event was coordinated under the supervision of Khenewa Circle Officer (i/c) Yomgam Marde.

ZPM Minu Waii Beyong also attended the programme. (DIPRO)