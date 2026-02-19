BASAR, 18 Feb: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has informed that the total credit potential projected under the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2026-27 for Leparada district stands at Rs.34.25 crore.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the PLP during the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meetings held here on Wednesday, NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Dr. Lalit Maurya said that the PLP serves as a vital reference document for banks and government departments in preparing their Annual Credit Plans and ensuring a planned and coordinated flow of credit to priority sectors.

He further stated that the PLP covers key sectors such as agriculture, allied activities, MSMEs, infrastructure, housing, education, SHG-Bank linkage, and other priority segments, with a focus on inclusive and sustainable economic development in the district.

Leparada deputy commissioner Himani Meena, after unveiling the PLP, urged all banks and concerned departments to work together for effective credit planning and implementation.

Meena emphasized the need to ensure that local savings are efficiently leveraged for local development. The deputy commissioner also reviewed the performance of various schemes, including the Atmanirbhar initiatives, PMEGP, DDUSY, and social security programmes.

Representatives from various banks, government officials, SRLM members, and others were present at the event.