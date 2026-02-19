RONO HILLS, 18 Feb: The three-day international seminar on “Living World – Education of the Past, Present and Future,” organized by the department of education at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with CEAM Kerala, NETRA Foundation, and other institutions, concluded at RGU’s mini auditorium here on Wednesday.

During the valedictory programme, RGU registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam, Dean of the Faculty of Education prof. Elizabeth Hangsing, and NETRA organisation secretary prof. Jayanta Choudhury commended the seminar’s rich deliberations on themes such as AI in learning, climate education, and alignment with NEP 2020.

RGU vice-chancellor prof. S.K Nayak, applauding the success of the seminar, proposed that the outcomes of the international seminar be compiled in the form of a book.

The vice-chancellor also presented certificates to outstanding participants – Habung Mammung, Radhe Sunka, Borsha Rani Das, Munni Tayeng, Pratiksha Kashyap Sharma, Sumpi Borah, and Nangku Saring – recognizing their exemplary contributions. Participants also offered valuable feedback on their experiences during the seminar.

Highlighting the key outcomes of the seminar, prof. C. Siva Sankar informed that the event hosted 18 eminent speakers, followed by two special international talks. There were four panel discussions on the core themes: Historical Foundations and Cultural Heritage; Teacher Education and Professional Development; Contemporary Challenges and Innovations; and Future Directions and Sustainability.

The seminar facilitated 174 research presentations and conducted 16 technical sessions covering 16 sub-themes, ranging from ECCE to higher education.

Prof. Sankar noted that the seminar successfully correlated past traditions, present realities, and future possibilities in education, offering valuable insights for academicians and policymakers.

Head of the department of education prof. Boa Reena Tok, organizing chairman P.K Acharya and organizing secretary Dr. Nisanth P.M. also spoke on the occasion. (PRO RGU)