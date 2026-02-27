ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: The interstate youth exchange programme under the MY Bharat initiative concluded at Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC) here on Thursday with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy.

A total of 37 youth participants, accompanied by officials, including Sujan Thakur, marked the successful culmination of the multi-day national integration initiative.

Addressing the valedictory function, MY Bharat Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey highlighted that “the youth exchange programme was not merely a tour but a transformative experience that strengthened the bonds of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

He said that such programmes under the MY Bharat initiative provide a platform for young minds to understand the diversity, culture, traditions, and democratic institutions of different states, fostering mutual respect and lifelong friendships.

Father Sunny Minj appreciated the spirit of unity, discipline, and cultural curiosity displayed by the participants, and encouraged the youths to act as ambassadors of harmony and national integration in their respective states.

The ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances by the participants, reflecting the rich traditions of their home states along with the cultural essence of Arunachal Pradesh.

Adding joy to the occasion, the participants also celebrated an advance Holi together, spreading colours of friendship and unity. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and emotional moments as the youths captured memories through photographs and shared reflections of their experiences.