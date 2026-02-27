NAFRA, 26 Feb: A district level mock exercise on earthquake response was conducted at the DC office here in Bichom district on Thursday.

The exercise was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the 12th Battalion NDRF, to assess preparedness, coordination, and response mechanisms among all line departments and stakeholders.

All participating agencies demonstrated professionalism, teamwork, and prompt response throughout the drill. The 12th Battalion NDRF demonstrated search and rescue operations, which greatly enriched the exercise and enhanced practical understanding of emergency response protocols. (DIPRO)