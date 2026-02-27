LIROMOBA, 26 Feb: MLA Pesi Jilen laid the foundation stone of Lingo village in the presence of government officials, gaon buras, panchayat leaders and general public in West Siang district on Thursday.

The new village is bifurcated from Pokto village in Liromoba circle, and is located along the Yomcha-Liromoba road.

Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi officially handed over the village recognition certificate to the Lingo clan.

In his address, Jilen asked the people of Lingo to properly plan for a model village. The MLA appealed to the public not to create hindrance in development projects. He urged newly elected PRI leaders to play a proactive role for common development of the area and assured to provide water and electricity connection to the new village.

“Every possible help will be provided from my side,” the MLA said.

Ex-minister Lijum Ronya appealed to the public to be united for overall development of the area.

The National Health Mission’s state Mission Director Marge Sora advised the public to create assets for ecotourism for the area.

The DC urged the villagers to properly plan the new settlement site. He appealed to the people of the area to cooperate with the administration for overall development, and also asked them to cooperate with the officials during the population census “which will take place very shortly.”

SP Kardak Riba, Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte, and CO Eken Bam were also present at the programme. (DIPRO)