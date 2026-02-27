KOLORIANG, 26 Feb: The Kurung Kumey district administration organised handholding training-cum-orientation programmes for gaon buras (GBs) in all administrative circles of the district from 20 to 25 February.

The programmes aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the village authorities in discharging their duties.

The resource persons included administrative officers, district police personnel, and legal experts.

The key areas of the orientation included awareness of recent developments, the procedural aspects of the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the evolving role of GBs in addressing increasingly complex cases at the village level.

Special emphasis was laid on land-related matters, maintenance of law and order, dispute resolution mechanisms, and documentation practices. (DIPRO)