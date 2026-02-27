NAHARLAGUN, 26 Feb: A four-day training of master trainers (MTs) for Census 2027 first phase, ie, house listing and housing census, got underway at the ATI here on 24 February.

The programme marks the beginning of the Census of India 2027 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurating the training session, Census Operations Director Biswajit Pegu emphasised the importance of census and the role of training, particularly for MTs, who in turn will train trainers, and the field trainers will train the enumerators and supervisors. The enumerators will ultimately collect the data from the field.

The director emphasised on accuracy and completeness of data to be collected by the enumerators, “on which planning and development of the state depends.”

Economics and Statistics Director Bebibg Megu elaborated the modalities on how to proceed with the census operation in the state.

ATI Director Pate Marik also spoke.

The census of India 2027 will be conducted in two phases. While house listing comes under Phase-I, population enumeration comes under Phase-II.

The state government has already notified the date of the first phase to be conducted with effect from 16 April to 30 May. For the first time, data will be collected in the digital mode. There will be an option for the public of self enumeration (SE) through a dedicated web portal from 16 to 30 April, followed by actual field work with effect from 1 May to 30 May.

Eleven MTs from across Arunachal are being trained in the residential mode at the ATI by two national trainers – Joint Director Utpal Sarma and Census Operations Assistant Director Md Chafikhur Rahman. (DIPR)