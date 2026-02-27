ROINGM, 26 Feb: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) celebrated the International Mother Language Day here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday, with the theme ‘Youth on multilingual education’.

As part of the celebration, a vibrant student march was conducted, with more than 200 students marching from the general ground to the Reh-Ko. The march resonated with slogans promoting awareness about the importance of mother languages and the preservation of linguistic diversity.

The programme was attended by, among others, SP Manish Shaurya, DDSE Amih Lego, Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society president Ista Pulu, and Pendrive Academy, Roing chairman Dr Rasto Mena.

Addressing the participants, RCML Centre Head Dr Mechek Sampar Awan emphasised the collective responsibility to safeguard the rich linguistic diversity of Arunachal Pradesh. This was followed by an insightful talk by RCML Research Officer Dr Rotnojoy Reang, who elaborated the historical and contemporary significance of International Mother Language Day.

A documentary highlighting the richness of indigenous traditions and languages was presented by RCICH Centre Head Tage Umbrey and RIWATCH Assistant Documentation Officer Nabu Umbrey.

In his address, Shaurya stressed the importance of preserving linguistic diversity, and urged the younger generation to take pride in their mother tongues. He said that safeguarding native languages is essential to preserve the unique and vibrant cultural heritage of the state for future generations.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 200 students representing various educational institutions in Roing.

The celebration served as a meaningful platform to raise awareness about the significance of mother languages as carriers of culture, identity, and traditional knowledge systems. It also reinforced the importance of engaging youths in preserving and promoting linguistic diversity.