KOMKAR, 27 Feb: An agriculture and horticulture awareness programme was conducted at Komkar village in Upper Siang district on Friday as part of ongoing community outreach efforts linked to the awareness of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The programme was organised in collaboration with AARRO Welfare Society, Yingkiong and approximately 30 farmers, women’s groups, and other community stakeholders participated in it.

Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry senior scientist Dr Rohit Shukla highlighted the best practices, crop management techniques, and scientific approaches to enhance farm output.

The programme also included distribution of agriculture and horticulture tools, dissemination of informational materials, and interactive discussions.

As part of the initiative, FAQ booklets on the SUMP were also circulated to enhance awareness about key aspects related to the hydropower project.

The awareness programme was part of a broader effort to build trust, enhance awareness, and create long-term socioeconomic opportunities for communities in the Siang region in line with Government of India’s National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), said a release.