ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh’ music and creative ecosystem is set to receive a major boost with ‘Just Music’, a first-of-its-kind industry networking and knowledge-sharing event bringing together national and international artists, creators and music industry leaders to the state capital on 28 February.

An initiative of Arunachal’s music sensation Taba Chake, the Redcoats Society event at the Donyi Polo International Hotel is designed to nurture collaboration, mentorship and professional pathways for the region’s budding musicians and creative entrepreneurs.

Headlining the speaker lineup is acclaimed singer-songwriter Justh, known for his indie hits, alongside Taba Chake, whose work has carried the state’s folk-inspired sound to national audiences. They will share insights on songwriting, independent artistry, and navigating the evolving music landscape.

Among others, the sessions will also feature Yama, artist and tour manager at Level House, discussing artist management and touring strategies, Bhrigu Arora, noted guitar luthier from The Tone Door, speaking on instrument craft and sound engineering, and Piyapong Muenprasertdee, co-founder and director of Thailand’s AXEAN Festival, offering perspectives on cross-border collaboration and festival circuits in Southeast Asia.

Adding industry depth, Dhruvank Vaidya, head of music and podcast at Spotify India, will also attend.

“The initiative seeks to position Arunachal Pradesh as a growing hub for original music and creative collaboration in the Northeast, while enabling local artists to access professional networks and global platforms,” Chake said.