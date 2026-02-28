ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja on Friday visited the burial ground in Chimpu and said that the facility needs urgent improvement.

The minister, accompanied by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Mayor Likha Nari Tadar and ICR DC Toko Babu inspected the whole area and observed that the burial ground needs immediate protection with a proper boundary wall to avoid possible encroachment.

The team also visited the electric cremation unit and found that it also needs further modifications for effective utilisation.

Observing that bodies are being buried/cremated without any records due to poor maintenance, Raja advised the authorities concerned to “maintain proper records by posting required manpower at the site immediately.”

Raja said that the estimate prepared for the boundary wall has been endorsed to the planning department for early consideration. The minister said also that he would pursue the matter with the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.

The team also observed that a proper gate is needed to prevent illegal burials/cremations or transgressions.

Later in the day, the team visited the abattoir plant situated nearby.

“The IMC needs to take immediate steps to get the plant operational with all its required infrastructures, and necessary assessment should be made and forwarded to the government for early approval,” the minister said.

The team felt that a proper boundary wall is needed to protect the area from any future encroachment.