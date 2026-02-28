Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: The forest department has alerted the locals living in the fringe areas of the Maro forest range in Upper Subansiri district after tigers and bears were spotted in the jungles.

Daporijo Territorial Forest Division DFO Boken Pao said that male tigers, leopards and black bears have been spotted in the jungles of the Maro forest range and are roaming in search of female mates.

Stating that male animals like tigers become aggressive during breeding season, the DFO advised locals, particularly from Baririjo Tasijoni, Tamaripa and Lipu to avoid solo movement and night travel. He also advised them to carry defensive tools like sticks, sharp weapons, etc, to protect themselves from animal attacks in case of emergency.

Pao further advised the people to leave their crop fields by evening to avoid encounters with wild elephant searching for food.