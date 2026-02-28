NERE, 27 Feb: Home Minister Mama Natung inspected the ongoing development projects and public infrastructure in Nere village in Debeyar circle of East Kameng district on Friday.

While reviewing the work progress, the minister emphasised the importance of maintaining quality work and on-time completion of the projects.

The minister inspected several important under-construction infrastructure projects, including the Debeyar circle office, the Panchayat Bhavan-cum-Common Service Centre, and the proposed PHE subdivision office site, besides the CO quarters, the WRD subdivision office, the forest guest house, the RWD guest house, the medical officer’s Type-IV quarters, and a multipurpose hall.

The minister also visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya in Nere. During his inspection of the under-construction government middle school building, the minister interacted with the school authorities, and assured them that the issues raised by them would be addressed on priority.

While interacting with officials and stakeholders at various project sites, the minister reiterated that development initiatives must remain focused on delivering tangible and meaningful benefits to the people.

Papu Valley ZPM Demo Cheri, EKSWCO chairman Raya Flago, general secretary Kasung Cheda, DSWCO chairman Elosan Hiffo, general secretary Bongya Welly, administrative officials, and heads of offices of the line departments were present during the minister’s visit and inspection.