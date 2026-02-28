HAYULIANG, 27 Feb: Chochi Meyor of Kaho village in Anjaw district was conferred the prestigious Innovative Farmer Award by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi on Friday.

She received the award in recognition of her untiring dedication, hard work and remarkable contributions in the field of agriculture and allied activities. As part of the honour, she received a certificate of recognition and a memento.

Meyor has consistently demonstrated innovation and commitment in adopting improved agricultural practices, crop diversification, and integrated farming approaches suited to the challenging terrain of Anjaw district. Through her perseverance and willingness to embrace scientific methods, she has enhanced farm productivity and income while inspiring fellow farmers in the district.

Her achievements were made possible with continuous technical guidance and support from the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). The KVK provided training, advisory services and regular field-level handholding, enabling her to successfully implement improved technologies in crop production and allied enterprises.

“The award not only recognises her individual excellence but also highlights the growing impact of scientific agricultural interventions in remote border districts like Anjaw,” the KVK stated in a release.

The district administration and the farming community have congratulated Meyor for bringing national recognition to the district and serving as a role model for rural youths and women farmers.