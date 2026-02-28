ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: A woman died and two children were injured in a devastating fire mishap that occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Lower E Sector in Itanagar, opposite the civil secretariat.

The deceased has been identified as Tarh Yayum, wife of Tarh Tame. The injured have been identified as Tarh Yalke and Tarh Roshni.

The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at the TRIHMS, sources informed. The two injured children are undergoing medical treatment.

According to a report, the fire broke out at around 12:20 am and turned into a massive blaze within no time. Three LPG cylinders reportedly burst, intensifying the fire.

According to sources, the MIBT building, belonging to one Dare Yangum, was completely gutted. Local residents and youths extended helping hands to the fire services personnel in dousing the flames.

The total loss of properties is yet to be ascertained.

Fire & emergency sources said that one MIBT house and one OBT house were reduced to ashes, and no property or materials could be salvaged due to the huge blaze. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the fire from spreading through the locality, they said.