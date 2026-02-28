PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: The Pasighat police recovered five stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 6.5 lakhs from different locations in East Siang district and arrested one alleged accused in connection with the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Kendo Yomso (28), a resident of Ngopok village. The police have registered two separate cases under Section 303(2) of the BNS.

The recovery and arrest were made by a team of police led by Pasighat Police Station OC Inspector Dujom Bagra under the supervision of SDPO Dr Akanksha.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain involvement of more persons in the theft case and to recover any additional stolen property. (DIPRO)