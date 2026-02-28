ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The district-level competition for the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP)-2026 was conducted at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, under the aegis of MY Bharat Itanagar, in collaboration with the host institution, on Friday.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from across the district.

The theme for this year’s district-level competition was ’50 years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian democracy’. Each participant was given a time limit of three minutes to present their views. The topic aimed to encourage young minds to reflect on the historical significance of the Emergency (1975-1977) in India and to critically analyse its impact on democratic institutions, constitutional values and civil liberties, and the role of citizens in safeguarding democracy.

The theme was chosen to mark 50 years of the Emergency and to promote awareness among youths about the importance of preserving democratic principles.

Addressing the gathering, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasised the significance of constitutional rights and their preservation. He highlighted the need for unity and urged the youths to “step forward as responsible citizens in strengthening democratic values through promoting communal harmony and true essence of patriotism without any discrimination in the name of caste, creed, community and ethnicity.”

MY Bharat Itanagar Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey elaborated the historical background of the Emergency and explained why the topic remains relevant in contemporary times. He stressed that understanding history is essential to ensure that democratic ideals are protected and upheld.

After keen deliberation, the jury panel announced the top 10 participants who will represent the district at the state level. The participants are: Tehen Henkhe, Kimnu Mossang, Husi Garam, Ponung Cheda, Gichik Yapi, Yajum Duping, Yumi Riang, Daphe Gangsa, Kabak Bam, and Nahan Jingba.

The panel of judges comprised DNGC Hindi HoD Dr Tumbom Riba, English HoD Dr Jnan Ranjan Padhi, Political Science HoD Dr Suparna Bhattacharjee, History Assistant Professor Mongol Libang, and Physics Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Achi.

In Lower Subansiri, the district round of the VBYP was conducted by Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) in Ziro on Friday, under the same theme.

Addressing the participants, IGTAMSU Registrar Dr Prasant Roy emphasised the importance of safeguarding democratic principles and strengthening constitutional values among the youths.

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun encouraged the participants to speak with confidence and clarity while respecting differing perspectives. He said that “the path to a Viksit Bharat depends on informed, aware, and responsible youths.” He expressed appreciation for the union youth affairs & sports ministry and IGTAMSU for providing the platform to the youths.

Renowned entrepreneur and founder of Naari Aaba, Tage Rita Takhe urged the participants to align their activities, hobbies, and career aspirations “with the vision of a Viksit Bharat to make India developed and self-reliant.”

A total of 27 participants, primarily from IGTAMSU and Saint Claret College, Ziro actively engaged in structured parliamentary proceedings, presenting well-researched arguments and informed perspectives aligned with the theme.

Along with Takhe and Arun, IGTAMSU C&M HoD (i/c) Anwar Husain evaluated the deliberations of the participants as a jury.

Based on the marks awarded by the panel, five participants – Karyir Ronya, Apung Konia, Reena Tamang, Ajo Pulu, and Raut Aung Tingwa – were selected to represent the district at the state round of VBYP-2026. (With DIPRO input)