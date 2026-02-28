RONO HILLS, 27 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Friday held its first meeting with the newly appointed independent external monitor (IEM), Ramesh Negi (former Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary) at the vice-chancellor’s secretariat here.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in the university’s continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to financial norms. Negi’s appointment as IEM, effective from 22 January, 2026, is in accordance with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting was attended by RGU acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak, along with Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, and all branch officers involved in procurement and financial operations of the university.

Addressing the gathering, the VC stated that the engagement with the IEM reinforced RGU’s unwavering resolve to uphold transparency and integrity in all administrative and financial processes. He added that the university views this as a proactive step towards strengthening institutional governance and public trust.

Negi on his part emphasised the importance of executing integrity pacts/certificates with vendors and suppliers involved in high-value contracts. He underlined that such mechanisms are vital to ensuring fiscal discipline, due diligence, and strict compliance with established financial guidelines, including the general financial rules (GFRs).

Commending the university’s efforts, he said that RGU has demonstrated a strong institutional commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical financial governance. “The proactive approach taken by the university leadership in aligning its systems with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission and the general financial rules is highly commendable. Such initiatives set a positive benchmark for other institutions to follow,” Negi said.

He suggested conducting sensitisation programmes for all the stakeholders.

Dr Rikam said that the presence and guidance of the IEM would greatly assist the university in streamlining procurement procedures and reinforcing compliance with statutory and regulatory frameworks.

Echoing similar views, Prof Padung noted that such initiatives would further strengthen financial prudence at RGU and ensure that all expenditures and procurement processes are conducted in a transparent, accountable, and rule-bound manner.

Besides others, RGU Librarian Dr SK Jena, Joint Registrar (Project) Dr David Pertin, Joint Director (Computer Centre) Tsering D Megeji, Deputy Registrar (Administration) Solung Sonam, Executive Engineer (i/c) Biri Rana and Estate Officer Abu Lego presented their reports, interacted with the visiting IEM, and assured that RGU would remain steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and financial propriety in all its operations.

Following the meeting, Negi undertook site visits to several ongoing projects within the university campus to obtain firsthand insight into project execution and compliance mechanisms. He also addressed the students visiting the university from Pondicherry and Jharkhand under the Asthalakshmi Darshan youth exchange programme.