ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ vast tourism potential and the state’s diverse tourism offerings, ranging from nature and wildlife tourism to historical, religious, spiritual, and adventure tourism during a travel and tourism exhibition in New Delhi.

Participating in a consultative dialogue at SATTE, South Asia’s leading travel and tourism exhibition held at Yashobhoomi International Convention Centre, Sona said that Arunachal is often described as a “mini India,” home to over 23 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, each with distinct tradition, dialect, attire, and culinary practices.

He also highlighted the significant improvements in connectivity in recent years, expressing confidence in a promising future for the tourism sector.

During the event, the state’s tourism department showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage, pristine natural beauty, and vast adventure tourism potential.

The event, held from 25 to 27 February, witnessed participation of over 45,000 visitors from across India and more than 50 countries, according to a release from the tourism department.

The department said that platforms like SATTE provide valuable opportunities for emerging tour operators and hospitality establishments to connect with a broader audience and showcase the quality services available in the state.

“The event served as an effective networking platform for tourism stakeholders, fostering meaningful interactions between service providers and potential travellers,” the release said, adding that “several enquiries generated during the exhibition are expected to translate into increased tourist footfall to Arunachal in the coming months.”