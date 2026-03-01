TEZU, 28 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) commenced the 4th edition of its state-level sports meet at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Friday, bringing together over 60 faculty delegates from various colleges across Arunachal Pradesh.

The three-day event, scheduled from 28 February to 2 March, aims to promote camaraderie, fitness and collective spirit among college teachers while fostering a sense of unity within the academic community of the state.

Addressing the participants, Tezu-Sunpura MLA Dr Mohesh Chai highlighted the importance of sports and physical activities in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, particularly for educators, who play a crucial role in shaping the future of society.

Encouraging the participating faculty members, he underscored the significance of physical fitness in enhancing mental resilience and productivity. Acquainting the delegates with the rich cultural heritage and unique biodiversity of the Mishmi land, Chai stressed the need to preserve forest cover and strive towards becoming a carbon-negative society, drawing inspiration from Bhutan’s environmental model.

Welcoming the delegates, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu expressed gratitude to the APCTA for selecting the institution as the host venue. He assured of full logistical support for the smooth conduct of the sports meet, and lauded the association’s efforts in fostering unity among faculty members across the state.

APCTA president Dr Dani Kacha emphasised that the sports meet serves as a platform to break the monotony of routine academic life and rejuvenate teachers with renewed enthusiasm. He expressed hope that the event would strengthen bonds among faculty members and inspire them to contribute more effectively towards enriching the academic environment of colleges in Arunachal.

Organising committee chairman Dr Riko Mihu briefed the gathering on the various sports activities scheduled during the meet, and extended his appreciation to the participating delegates for their active involvement.

On the sidelines of the sports meet, the APCTA’s executive members convened a meeting to review key issues concerning college faculty members. The discussion focused on core demands such as granting of professorship, enhancement of retirement age, and revision of recruitment rules. The members resolved to continue pursuing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure timely redressal. (DIPRO)