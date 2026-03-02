KIMIN, 1 Mar: All Arunachal Contractor Welfare Association (AACWA) president Nabam Akin Hina urged the people not to depend on the government for the development of festival grounds.

Recently, while participating in the Nyokum Yullo celebration at Bello-II here in Papum Pare district, Hina said that people should try to develop festival grounds with their own resources and use government funds for other developmental activities.

He announced that he would have a rostrum constructed at the Bello-II Nyokkum Yullo festival ground out of pocket, and appealed to the people of neighbouring Assam, who joined the celebration, to maintain cordial relations. “Unfortunately, due to a few bad people, the innocent people living along the Assam-Arunachal boundary like Bello-II suffer.

I urge the people of Assam living near us not to create hurdles in the construction of roads, schools, etc, as it benefits everyone,” said Hina.

Nilly Likha Robin, who also joined the celebration, announced to construct a toilet and a bathroom for the Bello-II Nyokum ground.