[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang urged the members of the Adi community to preserve and promote their traditional folk songs, stating that they are not being practiced enough in the community.

Addressing the first foundation day celebration of the Adi Artist Association (AAA) and its annual award function here in East Siang district on Sunday, Libang opined that “music lovers have no distinction of rich or poor, sad or happy, young or old,” and that “every artist holds equal importance.”

He termed the foundation day celebration a historic day in the field of Adi music and culture.

Local MLA Tapi Darang lauded the growth of the association, stating that, though the foundation day is being celebrated late, “it is important to remember and honour senior artists who laid the foundation for today’s music culture.”

He recalled a personal regret from 1987, when as an AE he was requested to produce an Adi cassette song that was later released on radio, but he had ignored the opportunity. He, however, appreciated the present generation, citing the example of ‘Genesis’, a finalist at the Arunachal Super Dancer, and said that such dancers and singers should be properly introduced and supported. Darang assured that he along with other Adi legislators would appeal to the government to support artists.

AAA general secretary John Gao informed that the organisation has been actively helping artists facing difficulties, mentioning support extended to several artists like Gojen Norah, Zubeen Garg, Prashant Tamang, Tomok Done, and Arjun Tamuk during crisis, reflecting the association’s commitment to stand by artists in times of need.

The function also featured distribution of 10 major awards, recognising excellence in different categories.

The award for the best Adi folk vocalist was given to late Tamak Komut, the best Adi female singer to Kasu Langkam, the best Adi male singer to Gisang Megu, the best lyrics to Nekee Tamut, the best Adi actor to Vaangan Siram, the best Adi actress to Osinam Tamuk, the best Adi entertainer to James Libang, the best Adi movie to Tears of Lune, and the rising Adi star award to Mary Dakbong.

The Talut Mize Lifetime Achievement Award was given to veteran artist Guni Pertin.

It was shared during the event that Pertin began his musical journey in 1969, gaining recognition with his first song ‘Donyi E Sadak Anggong’, and has since contributed immensely to Adi music and culture.

An initiative titled ‘Voice of Adi’ was also announced, under which selected winners will be groomed to represent the Adi community at the ‘Voice of Arunachal’ in the future.

The event brought together artists, cultural enthusiasts and dignitaries to honour contributions to Adi art and culture.