PONCHAU, 1 Mar: A women’s empowerment training programme was conducted at the SDO headquarters here in Longding district on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the Shungkuh Wancho Women Welfare Society (SWWWS), Pongchau-Wakka, under the leadership of its chairperson Ngunkhaw Ngandam.

With the theme ‘Leadership and capacity building’, the programme aimed at strengthening the role of women in society for nation-building, and enhancing their leadership skills.

The event witnessed active participation of women and dignitaries of Pongchau-Wakka and Longchan-Khakam circles. Among those present on the occasion were Pongchau BDO Phesa Wangcha, Pongchau SDO Kumman Thungwa, and MLA Honchun Ngandam.

Speaking to the media, Sumi Wangsa expressed gratitude to all attending dignitaries, resource persons, and local MLA Ngandam for their continued support and guidance to the SWWWS since its establishment.

SWWWS chairperson Ngunkhaw Ngandam shared her struggles during the formation of the SWWWS. She highlighted how she and her team undertook village-to-village foot marches across the Shungkuh Wancho region to establish women welfare societies in the villages.

Under her leadership, the SWWWS has actively extended support during various fire incidents, including at Longleng village in Tirap district, Senua Noksa village, Wakka village, Longkhaw village, Khogla village, Votnu village, and Mintong village. The society provided necessary assistance to affected families in all these villages.

The SWWWS also conducted humanitarian outreach programme at the Missionaries of Charity in Khonsa, Tirap district. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the society provided financial relief to the district administration as part of its commitment to community welfare and social responsibility.

During her speech, the chairperson highlighted that the government is providing various facilities for women through the education sector, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and government residential schools to promote girls’ education.

She appealed to the local MLA, ZPMs, GPCs, and representatives of the Wancho region to focus on proper functioning and strengthening of the girls’ schools and women’s education to ensure long-term empowerment and sustainable development.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment towards strengthening women’s leadership and community development across the region.