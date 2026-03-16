Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to an important concern regarding the recruitment of assistant professors in government colleges of Arunachal Pradesh.

To ensure greater transparency and fairness in the interview process, it may be advisable for the commission to consider constituting interview panels with members who are not professionally associated with institutions within the state. Involving individuals currently serving in state colleges or universities – such as principals, vice principals, or subject experts – may unintentionally create situations where candidates and panel members are already familiar with each other through academic or professional interactions.

Since many candidates appearing for these posts may have studied as students, worked as guest lecturers or teaching assistants, or conducted research as PhD scholars in these institutions, prior associations could give rise to perceptions of bias or favouritism, even if the evaluation is conducted in good faith.

Maintaining a certain professional distance between candidates and panel members would help ensure that the process remains impartial and free from any perceived conflict of interest.

It should also be ensured during the scrutiny and scheduling of interviews that candidates are not placed before panels where their research supervisor or co-supervisor is a member, as this may also create a clear conflict of interest.

Adopting such measures could strengthen public confidence in the recruitment process and help ensure that selections are made strictly on the basis of merit.

A concerned aspirant