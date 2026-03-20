BASAR, 19 Mar: A three-day medical and surgical outreach camp got underway at Todak Basar District Hospital (TBDH) here in Leparada district on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by the health and family welfare minister’s adviser and Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, in the presence of Health Services Director Dr Marbom Basar, NHM Director Marge Sora, former TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini, Leparada DC Himani Meena, District Medical Officer Dr Karmar Dirchi, and others.

The surgical camp is sponsored by Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, reflecting her strong commitment towards strengthening healthcare services for the people of the district.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chai lauded the initiative, and commended MLA Dirchi for conceptualising what he termed a unique and first-of-its-kind surgical camp in the state. He emphasised that, unlike general health camps, surgical camps require extensive pre-planning, including patient screening, laboratory investigations, and coordinated medical efforts. He appreciated the MLA’s proactive approach, noting that six health camps have already been conducted in the district within a short span since she assumed office in 2024, highlighting her priority towards improving healthcare delivery.

In her address, Dirchi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from patients, and acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders in making the camp a success. She sought Dr Chai’s support in posting a child specialist and a medicine specialist to TBDH, and for the establishment of a blood bank facility to further strengthen healthcare services in the district.

According to reports from the office of the DMO, a total of 35 major gynaecological surgeries, 20 tubectomy procedures, 22 major surgeries, and 57 cataract operations have been planned during the three-day camp.

The initiative is expected to bring significant benefit to the local population by providing access to specialised surgical care at their doorstep, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel outside the district for treatment. (DIPRO)