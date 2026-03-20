ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Namsai PIO-cum-DLRSO Kago Doni on Wednesday for gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005.

The APIC ordered the PIO to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar through a treasury challan in the head of account, and to submit copies of the treasury challan to the commission within two weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

Disciplinary action under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act,2005 will be initiated by the competent authorityagainst the PIO if he fails to abide by the order, the APIC added.