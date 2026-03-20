PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: A seminar on ‘Arunachali lok sahitya’ was organised by the Hindi department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), in collaboration with the college’s Internal Quality Assessment Cell here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Rajiv Gandhi University’s Languages Dean Prof Oken Lego elaborated the folk literature of Arunachal Pradesh and explained its historical significance, stating that “lok sahitya forms the basic structure of social formation.”

JNC Vice Principal Dr Lekhi Sitang in his speech dwelt on the close relationship between history and folk culture, and emphasised that “folk traditions shape social history.”

JNC Principal Dr Gindu Borang in his address stressed the importance of preserving folk culture, as it can contribute to shaping the modern education system.

The technical session was chaired by Prof Oken Lego, who provided valuable comments on each paper presented, and stated that “literature is a reflection of human society, highlighting various dimensions of folk culture in the construction of society.”

Papers were presented by Kensum Ete, Asami Umpey, Sange Maney, Sita Kumal, Yang Megu, Tadar Amang, Remailu Pul, Kumku Jokhon Singpho, Rose Doley, Tarh Tabang, and Sobi Rai. The report was prepared by Madhurjya Kamal Hazarika.

Other distinguished guests present on the occasion included JNU English HoD Dr Abani Doley, and JNC Education Assistant Professor Dr Tahong Taggu. (DIPRO)