ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has urged consumers to refrain from panic bookings and overstocking LPG cylinders, stating that such overstocking may lead to an artificial shortage of cooking gas.

ICR District Magistrate (DM) Toko Babu stated in a circular that it has been reported that consumers, in a state of panic, are booking LPG cylinders in excess of their monthly requirement.

Stating that there is a possibility of hoarding, black marketing, and price manipulation of LPG cylinders in the capital region, the DM urged the public to remain vigilant and inform the administration about such instances by calling the helpline number +91 9862024299, or sharing photos or videos of such acts via WhatsApp on the helpline number or by email at icrdfcso@gmail.com.

The identity of the informer(s) will not be disclosed, the DM added.

In Tirap, the district administration warned of strict legal action against any individual or establishment found indulging in hoarding, black marketing, or manipulating the price of LPG.

On Friday, the district administration, in coordination with the food and civil supplies department, the police department, and the legal metrology and consumer affairs department conducted an inspection in the district against hoarding, black marketing, and price manipulation of LPG, motor spirit (MS), and high-speed diesel (HSD) products to ensure fair supply of essential petroleum products.

The inspection team, led by Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh, visited various markets, commercial establishments, LPG agencies, and petrol pumps in the district to verify compliance with government regulations. The officials examined stock registers, sale records, and pricing practices related to LPG and MS and HSD products.

Special emphasis was laid on identifying irregularities in the supply and distribution system, including unauthorised storage, diversion of commodities, and any attempt to manipulate prices.

The officials also interacted with traders and consumers, stressing the importance of fair trade practices and strict adherence to prescribed norms.

It was informed that such inspections will continue in the future to ensure market discipline and maintain the steady supply of POL and LPG products in the district, particularly in view of the prevailing international energy supply chain situation. (DIPROs)