ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) commenced commercial operation of the third unit of its 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) from midnight of 20 March, adding 250 mw of hydropower to the national grid, the NHPC stated in a release.

With the commissioning of this unit, the project has now achieved a total operational capacity of 750 mw, the release said.

Prior to commercial operation, the trial run of the unit was successfully completed on 27 February, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress.

NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta commended the dedicated efforts of the project team under the leadership of its Executive Director Rajendra Prasad, along with the valuable contributions of various departments at the NHPC’s corporate office.

He further stated that the successful commissioning reflects the NHPC’s strong technical expertise and execution capability and reinforces its pivotal role in enhancing national energy resilience in line with the Government of India’s vision of a sustainable and self-reliant power sector.

He expressed confidence that this achievement would facilitate timely commissioning of the remaining units of the project.