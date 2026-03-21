Staff Reporter

TAWANG, 20 Mar: The public works department’s (PWD) Tawang division has firmly rejected claims of irregularities, malpractice, or corruption in the recent tender processes for multiple infrastructure projects, following complaints from unsuccessful bidders and public protests in the region.

Residents staged a protest rally on Tuesday, accusing the Tawang PWD division executive engineer of engaging in corruption and procedural irregularities, and flagging alleged lack of transparency in the tendering processes. They also demanded immediate transfer of Executive Engineer Tadar Nyakpu and Assistant Engineer Jumpe Ete from the PWD Tawang division and immediate cancellation of the notices inviting tenders (NITs) issued on 11 February, 5 March, and 13 March.

In a detailed official statement, the department addressed two NITs issued under the single bid system.

The department clarified that bids were opened as scheduled on 17 February, 2026. A total of 26 bidders participated across six projects. After evaluation and scrutiny by a constituted board, the recommendations were forwarded to the Lhou/Tawang circle superintending engineer, who, as the competent tender-accepting authority under delegated financial powers, approved the qualified bidders. Letters of acceptance were subsequently issued to the successful contractors.

The PWD emphasised that the NIT provided the required seven days for publicity, in full compliance with Clause 4.13 of the CPWD Works Manual, 2024, which governs minimum publicity periods for tenders. No procedural lapses were identified, and the process remained within the superintending engineer’s jurisdiction.

“Unsuccessful bidders have since lodged complaints against the executive engineer, alleging malpractices and threatening protests or dharnas, while demanding cancellation of the tenders,” it added.

In the second case, an NIT for four projects was issued on 5 March, but publication in local newspapers in Itanagar/Naharlagun was delayed. Upon realising the oversight, the bid opening date – originally set for 13 March – was extended to 18 March to ensure fair and competitive participation.

“The NIT was eventually published on 13 March, with eight bidders participating. Evaluation is currently underway at the division level, with recommendations to be submitted to the superintending engineer, Tawang circle, for final approval,” it said.

The department noted that this tender also adhered to the seven-day publicity requirement under Clause 4.13, supplemented by an extension exceeding three days via corrigendum, again complying with CPWD guidelines. It reiterated that no irregularities arise, as final approval rests with the superintending engineer.

The PWD Tawang division has maintained that all actions followed established procedures, with scrutiny at multiple levels to ensure transparency. The statement comes amid recent public demonstrations in Tawang, during which residents raised concerns over alleged lack of transparency in tendering for projects under schemes like the SIDF and RE, and called for cancellation, inquiry, and transfer of officials.

The PWD division went on to claim that no immediate response from protesting groups or unsuccessful bidders was available regarding the department’s clarification.

The matter highlights ongoing sensitivities around public works procurement in the region, even as the PWD asserts full adherence to norms.