ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Para javelin thrower Kipa Mero broke her own national record to win gold at the 24th National Para Athletics Championships 2026, which concluded at Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday.

Competing in the F12 category, she threw 23.76 metres to break her own national record of 22.15metres set in the previous edition of the event.

Tingong Wangpan clinched a gold medal in the 100metre and a bronze medal in the 400 metre races in the T35 category.

Techi Meta added to the medal tally by securing a silver medal in the women’s 400 metre race (T13 category).

The team was guided by coach Techi Sonu.

Wangpan and Mero are currently undergoing advanced training under the Chief Minister Athletes Coaching and Empowerment Scheme.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal acknowledged the state government’s support, care, and commitment to the welfare and development of para athletes.

The association congratulated all the medal winners and wished them continued success in their future sporting endeavours.