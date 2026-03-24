ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) celebrated the World Poetry Day, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Literary Activities Club (LAC), at Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here on 21 March.

In his welcome address, APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak highlighted the importance of poetry as a powerful medium of cultural expression and emotional resonance.

Delivering a brief address on the significance of the World Poetry Day, APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi began with a personal anecdote, reflecting on his journey as a writer. He shared how his literary path, though rewarding, initially began with a challenging ordeal with poetry – an experience that shaped his growth and deepened his engagement with literature. He emphasised the role of poetry in preserving cultural identity and fostering creative dialogue.

RGU English HoD Prof Miazi Hazam spoke on various aspects that inspire poetic creation and traced how the perception of poets and poetry has evolved over time. He also drew attention to the responsibility of the poet in choosing the right words to convey meaning and emotion effectively. He highlighted several motivations that lead individuals to compose poetry, encouraging the audience to engage more thoughtfully with the craft.

The keynote lecture was delivered by Gumpi Nguso. A multilingual poet, she enthralled the audience with her recitations in four different languages – Hindi, Galo, Assamese, and Adi – adding a rich and vibrant dimension to the session.

In her address, she challenged the common perception that poetry is confined to themes of love, beauty, and personal experience, emphasising instead its vast scope encompassing political, social, cultural, economic, and religious dimensions. She described poetry as a powerful medium of expression that not only entertains but also offers new aesthetic perspectives on the realities of society.

Reflecting on the future of Arunachali poetry, she expressed strong faith in the youths of the state, highlighting their potential to engage deeply with cultural and social values and articulate them in innovative ways. She encouraged young poets to address contemporary issues, struggles, and lived realities and thereby contribute to a more dynamic, meaningful, and impactful poetic tradition.

The event also featured the launch and discussion of The Last Leaf by Dr Doyir Ete, which was moderated by Dr Yater Nyokir. The session witnessed an engaging exchange of ideas on themes, narrative styles, and literary significance.

RGU LAC president Dr Bompi Riba also spoke.

This was followed by and open mic session, during which 45 participants shared their creative works.

The event concluded with the announcement of the winners of the poetry competition. Talu Mara secured the first position, followed by Subhalakhi Hazarika in second place, and Lobsang Yangchin in third place.

Certificates were distributed to all the participants.