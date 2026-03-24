LIKABALI, 23 Mar: The annual Malini Mela began here in Lower Siang district on Monday.

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, who lit the lamp marking the beginning of the mela, stressed the importance of preserving and developing important assets of the state.

Prior to the inaugural session, all dignitaries visited the sacred Malini temple and offered prayers, seeking divine blessings for the smooth and successful conduct of the five-day festival, and for peace in the world.

The inaugural programme commenced with the screening of an introductory video, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by students of Abotani Vidya Niketan and the rendition of Vande Mataram.

The event was also attended by MLA Tojir Kadu and ZPM Pakmo Koyu.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor formally inaugurated the mela stalls. He highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the mela and emphasised its role in promoting unity, fraternity, tourism exploration and preserving the rich heritage.

The evening featured an energetic dance performance by Trend, winners of the All India K-Pop Contest, followed by musical concerts by Marjum Ngomdir and his band, and Zeal the Band, adding excitement and entertainment to the inaugural night.

Organising secretary Kirpak Dini highlighted the event’s details. (DIPRO)