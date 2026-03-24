[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 23 Mar: Meet Lama Yeshi Tenzin, a monk known for his remarkable and free traditional healing system, who has been striving to build a monastery and a treatment centre in Kaspi in West Kameng district, despite exhausting nearly all his resources.

Tenzin, a caretaker monk of the Rupa monastery, is widely known for his naturopathic therapy. Over the years, he has treated hundreds of patients from far and near suffering from nerve disorders, complicated fractures, paralysis, and many other ailments.

Assisted by his better half, Chewang Lhamu Sherthipa, he has been in this profession for nearly three decades.

He said, “I have treated hundreds of patients suffering from stroke, paralysis, nerve disorders, and minor to complicated bone fractures, using massage and therapy without any medicines.”

He started construction of the Samtem Yeshi Choiling monastery in 2020. His idea is to establish a treatment centre along with the monastery for patients coming from various states, districts, towns,and even from abroad.

“Every day, I begin with renewed hope. However, each time I look at my incomplete monastery, I realise it demands more resources,” he said.

With only a few well-wishers and a handful of donors, all his earnings have been exhausted midway through the construction of the monastery.

Nevertheless, he said, “I hope to complete the monastery and the treatment centre someday, for the benefit of people who wander in search of hope and healing.”

His long-term vision is to accommodate monks who will undergo formal Buddhist education in a serene and disciplined environment. However, despite his strong intent and dedicated efforts, the monastery is currently facing significant financial constraints, which have slowed down the pace of construction.

At present, approximately 45 percent of the monastery has been completed. Due to limited funds, the construction work is progressing at a slower pace with each passing year.