ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) conducted a workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 here on Monday.

The workshop, titled ‘Teacher education in transition: A new paradigm under NEP 2020’, aimed to deliberate on the evolving landscape of teacher education in alignment with NEP 2020, and to sensitise the stakeholders to the new regulatory and academic frameworks, according to an APPEIRC release.

National Council for Teacher Education’s Eastern Regional Committee Chairperson Prof Dibyajyoti Mahanta provided insights into the reforms, challenges, and opportunities in teacher education under NEP 2020.

Five universities and 13 private higher educational institutions from Arunachal participated in the workshop and shared perspectives on strengthening teacher education in the state.

The participants emphasised on collaborative efforts among institutions and regulatory bodies to ensure quality teacher education and effective implementation of NEP 2020.