KHONSA, 23 Mar: The Assam Rifles (AR) launched a five-day free multispecialty medical camp at the zonal general hospital (ZGH) here in Tirap district on Monday.

44 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Ankit Harjai said that the initiative aims to provide free medical consultation, check-ups and treatment to the residents of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. He appealed to all to disseminate the information, so that citizens, especially those from remote areas of the TCL region, can avail of quality healthcare services through the camp.

Specialised medical services in gynaecology, orthopaedics, general medicine, paediatrics, ENT, cardiology, ophthalmology, general surgery and dental care will be provided during the camp.

Col Harjai said that several free medical camps have already been organised by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles in remote villages of Tirap and Longding districts to ensure that underprivileged patients receive free treatment at their doorsteps.

ZDH Medical Superintendent Dr Tumli Basar said that approximately 3,000 patients are expected to benefit from the health camp.

He informed that a similar camp commenced also at the CHC in Deomali on the same day.

Dr Basar thanked the team of specialist doctors who travelled from Bangalore and Nasik to provide medical services.

The camp is being organised by the 44 Assam Rifles under the aegis of the headquarters of the 25 Sector Assam Rifles, in coordination with the zonal general hospital here.

The medical camp was launched in the presence of ZPC John KK Matey, BJP Tirap unit president Lankham Wangsu, and Khonsa ZPM Necha Wangsu. (DIPRO)