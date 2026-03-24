HAWAI, 23 Mar: The art and culture department, in collaboration with the district administration, observed Shaheed Diwas, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and promoting the values of patriotism, unity, and national integrity, at the district secretariat here in Anjaw district on Monday.

Shaheed Diwas is observed on 23 March every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who were executed by the British colonial government in 1931 for their role in the freedom struggle.

The day serves as a reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Hawai SDO Dakli Gara highlighted the significance and historical background of Shaheed Diwas.

Stating that true tribute to the martyrs lies in translating patriotic ideals into everyday actions, he urged the gathering to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation, perform their duties with honesty, discipline, and accountability, and contribute meaningfully towards nation-building.

Gara also stressed the importance of preserving peace and harmony in society and creating awareness among the younger generation about the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Earlier, District Art & Culture Officer John Mitkong highlighted the significance of the day, urging all to draw inspiration from the ideals of the freedom fighters.

The programme was attended by Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, along with other administrative officers, heads of departments, officials of the art & culture department, and staffsfrom various departments. (DIPRO)