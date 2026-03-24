MIAO, 23 Mar: A workshop aimed at promoting apprenticeship opportunities among young entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders was conducted at the Namdapha Degree College here in Changlang district recently.

The programme was organised by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, in association with the regional directorate of skill development and entrepreneurship, and was managed by NE Brothers Ent Pvt Ltd.

The workshop focused on creating awareness among young entrepreneurs, startup aspirants, and self-employment seekers about the advantages of engaging with apprenticeship programmes.

Resource persons highlighted how apprenticeship can support entrepreneurs in building a skilled workforce, improving productivity, and gaining hands-on industry exposure, which are crucial for the growth of small and emerging enterprises.

More than 60 participants, including 25+ entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship aspirants, and students attended the programme.

The sessions encouraged active interaction among the trainees and the trainers, enabling the participants to get thorough understanding of the scope of apprenticeship training and the procedures for enrolment under various programmes.

A similar programme was organised by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship in Lohit HQ Tezu, in association with the regional directorate of skill development and entrepreneurship, Guwahati, on Monday.

The workshop focused on creating awareness among young entrepreneurs, startup aspirants, and self-employment seekers about the advantages of engaging with apprenticeship programmes. Resource persons highlighted how apprenticeships can support entrepreneurs in building a skilled workforce and improving productivity, which are crucial for the growth of small and emerging enterprises.

Over 80 participants, including 35-plus entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship aspirants, and students attended the programme.

The initiative is expected to strengthen awareness about skill development opportunities among youthsin Lohit district in particular and encourage greater participation in apprenticeship-based training programmes.

The programme, managed by NE Brothers Ent Pvt Ltd, was attended by Industries Joint Director Pemchom Lama, Indira Gandhi Government College Associate Professor Dr SK Pradhan, and Extension Officer BM Kumar, among others.