ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The 3rd Arunachal State Film Awards 2025-26 ceremony came alive as a vibrant celebration of storytelling, talent, and cultural expression at a city hotel in Naharlagun on Sunday, drawing filmmakers, artists, and cinema enthusiasts from across the state.

Setting the tone for the evening, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung commended the information & public relations department and the Film Federation of Arunachal for consistently creating platforms that nurture and showcase local creative talent.

Reflecting on the growing promise of Arunachal’s film industry, he suggested that future editions of the festival be scaled up with greater budgetary support to further expand its reach and impact.

Speaking on the essence of cinema, Tatung emphasised that powerful storytelling lies at the heart of meaningful films. He encouraged filmmakers to embrace authentic, vernacular narratives rooted in local culture, noting that such stories have the ability to resonate far beyond regional boundaries.

Citing the Manipuri film Boong, a BAFTA award winner this year, he highlighted how regional cinema can achieve global recognition. He also reminded young artists that the creative journey is often challenging, and urged them to remain confident, believe in themselves, and persevere through difficulties. “Discipline, clarity of vision and dedication,” he noted, “are essential to succeed in the field.”

Among the top honours of the evening, 10% was given the best feature film award, while Tumken Sora won the best actor in a leading role (male) award for his performance in 10%. Sita Samnam received the best actor in a leading role (female) award for Tears of Lune, and Kadum Tarang was honoured with the best director award for Tears of Lune.

The evening unfolded with a lively blend of presentations, cultural performances by film artists, and the release of a commemorative magazine titled Arunachal Memoirs, adding depth and colour to the celebration.

Adding further insight and perspective, scientist Dr Krishna Chowlu and entrepreneur Ha Tatu also addressed the gathering, sharing their thoughts on creativity, innovation, and the evolving cultural landscape. (DIPR)