ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The Abo Tani Clan Organisation (ATCO) urged the state government to make it mandatory to prioritise indigenous youths in all categories of jobs, ranging from high-ranking to Groups C and D positions.

In a memorandum it submitted to the chief minister, the ATCO stated that “while Arunachal Pradesh has seen a massive rise in the number of educated, intellectual and skilled youths, the availability of job opportunities has not kept pace. This gap is creating a sense of deprivation among our indigenous people.”

It stated that in previous decades, many non-Arunachali individuals were engaged in various public sectors as local population was still transitioning through the education system. “However, today, the indigenous youths of the state are qualified and struggling,” it said.

It urged the chief minister to bring an end to alleged ‘backdoor’ appointments.

“There is a growing concern that many lower-level posts, like drivers, data entry operators, dak sevaks,etc, are being filled through nepotism and bribery,rather than merit basis,” it said.

The organisation urged the CM to conduct a statewide cross-checking of all departments to ensure that the current staffs were appointed through proper legal channels and to ensure that high-ranking officers do not bypass recruitment norms to favour relatives or non-locals.

The organisation further demanded that for lower-ranking positions, priority should be given to candidates from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by examining their family background and socioeconomic status to ensure that every section of society enjoys the benefits of government employment.

“Verification should include a review of family history, current living conditions and financial background. By adopting these measures, Arunachal Pradesh will see a balanced growth in per capita income and state GDP, as the wealth will be distributed among our own struggling households,” the memorandum read.