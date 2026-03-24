NAMSAI, 23 Mar: Stating that tourism in Arunachal Pradesh must be community driven, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged local stakeholders, including tour operators, homestay owners, self-help groups, and entrepreneurs to participate actively to promote sustainable tourism.

Mein noted that sustainable growth can only be achieved when communities take ownership and actively contribute.

Addressing the gathering at a convention organised by the North East India Tour Operators Confederation (NEITC) here on Monday, Mein stressed the importance of promoting tourism that is clean, green, inclusive, and well-regulated. He called for strict adherence to homestay guidelines to maintain quality and authenticity while avoiding unregulated expansion.

He underlined the significant improvements in connectivity and infrastructure in recent years, which have enhanced accessibility and opened new avenues for tourism growth, bringing the state closer to national and international tourism circuits.

Mein also emphasised the need to preserve and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage and natural resources, while encouraging community and entrepreneur-led tourism models for long-term sustainability.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he stated that Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential to emerge as a premier tourism destination, driven by responsible, inclusive, and sustainable development.

The inaugural session was attended also by the Tourism Ministry’s Northeast Regional Director Rajendra Kumar Suman, NEITC president EB Blah, convention chairman Tsering Wange, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, and tour operators from the Northeast states. (DCM’s PR Cell)