LEKHI, 23 Mar: Arunodaya University (AU) here launched its legal aid clinic and inducted paralegal volunteers (PLV) on Friday, aiming to strengthen community access to justice.

The programme was inaugurated by APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado, in the presence of AU Deputy Registrar Kumod Kumar Jha, and Legal Studies HoD Mantu Acharjee.

The clinic was established through the efforts of Acharjee, along with faculty member Raknu Konya.

Pro-VC Suresh R Verma, Academics Dean Sohan Kumar Jha, and Student Welfare Dean Anurag Tiwari supported the initiative.

Officials said the clinic will be a vital resource for citizens seeking legal guidance.

As part of the programme, four resource persons conducted PLV training to equip law students with practical skills.