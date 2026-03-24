ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The state-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP) 2026 was organised at Nokmey Namati Hall of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) here on Monday. A total of 65 delegates, representing 13 districts, participated in the programme after qualifying at the district level.

Among the attendees were APLA Speaker TesamPongte, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and state BJP Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen.

Addressing the gathering, Namchoom encouraged the participants to give their best, and elaborated the importance of the theme, ‘Union budget 2026: Strengthening the Indian youth path towards Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Pongte also motivated the youths and highlighted the importance of leadership among young citizens.

In the competition, Abida Begum from Lower Dibang Valley district secured the first position, Esha Kumari Sah from Tirap secured the second position, and Toawang Atoa from Tirap secured the third position.

The first prize winner will represent Arunachal at the national-level VBYP 2026. The second and third prize winners will get the opportunity to witness the national-level event, which will be held at Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi.