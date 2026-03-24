NEW DELHI, 23 Mar: Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia raised the issue of racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in other parts of the country in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the Zero Hour discussion.

He cited the examples of the killing of Nido Tania and the recent racial attack on Arunachali women in Malviya Nagar here, and demanded implementation of the recommendations of the MP Bezbaruah Committee to look into the concerns of the people of the Northeast region living in other parts of the country.

The committee was constituted by the MHA after the killing of Nido Tania.

Rebia suggested some measures to the government to tackle racial discrimination. “In NCERT book, lesson about NE region should be included. There should be special recruitment drive for NE youths in the city police force,” suggested Rebia.

Further, he sought time-bound trial in racial discrimination cases, and added that officers belonging to the Northeast region in central services should be given key postings in mainland cities.

“Amendment in BNS should be made to include derogatory words like ‘Chinki’, ‘Momo’, etc, for legal action. There is need for massive awareness campaign on NER culture. Lastly, Special Police Unit for NER (SPUNER) should be created in other cities too, like Delhi,” he added.