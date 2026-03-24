TAWANG, 23 Mar: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo emphasised the need for quality, transparency and accountability in all developmental initiatives.

Addressing a District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee and the District Level Monitoring Committee meeting for the financial year 2025-26 here on Monday, the DC urged government departments to act as responsible custodians of public funds and ensure their efficient and judicious utilisation.

Stressing on a citizen-first approach, she encouraged officials to design and implement projects by keeping the needs and experiences of end users at the forefront.

The meeting featured comprehensive presentations by various departments, highlighting both physical and financial achievements over the past year. Progress made across sectors in the district was reviewed in detail.

During the meeting, the DC and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu launched the potential linked credit plan (PLP) for 2026-27, prepared by the NABARD for the district.

Underscoring the district’s expanding economic potential, NABARD District Development Manager Keertika Kashyap revealed a significant increase in the PLP outlay – from Rs 44 crore in the previous year to over Rs 100 crore for 2026-27 – focusing on agriculture, rural livelihoods, and financial inclusion.

The enhanced credit roadmap is expected to serve as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development, empowering local communities and boosting economic opportunities across Tawang district. (DIPRO)