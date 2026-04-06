Editor,

We wish to draw attention to the upcoming TGT recruitment exam, which is scheduled to be held in July 2026.

Time and again, we have been seeing in your Readers’ Forum that many genuine, concerned aspirants have been expressing the importance and inclusion of TET in the recruitment process, but one thing has been sidelined, that is, giving equal opportunity as per the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, which states that everyone has the right to equality. It can be achieved only by allowing all BEd students, whether they have cleared the APTET/CTET or not.

We have witnessed a myriad of students who are in the final year of BEd, and also there are hundreds of aspirants who have not cleared the TET yet but still they are happy that at least after six or seven years, finally the Arunachal government has given a common competition platform under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. This has made them all equal, but if TET is made mandatory then many will be deprived and will have to wait again for six years or a decade.

Moreover, many aspirants are already taking coaching and have paid the fees for both papers and the parents also anticipate that their children are going to sit in the exam. It is very good to comply with the teachers’ recruitment rules and regulations, but if it is made mandatory this year, it would be an injustice because in the last PGT exam also it was not made mandatory. We would like to unequivocally say that the TET be made compulsory from the next recruitment onwards, but before that an advance notification should to be issued by the commission.

We firmly fervently request the commission and Pema Khandu sir to take this matter very seriously by giving equal opportunity to all the BEd passed students, whether or not they have cleared the APTET/CTET, and make it compulsory from next year recruitment onwards.

Genuine, concerned aspirants