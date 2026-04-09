Editor,

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I wish to highlight a concern regarding the role of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in teacher recruitment.

In light of judicial directions emphasizing the importance of TET qualification-even extending to in-service teachers in certain cases-many aspirants have taken this requirement seriously. As a result, a large number of candidates have invested significant time, effort, and resources in preparing for and appearing in TET examinations. Every year, many aspirants appear for this exam, considering it an essential step toward securing teaching positions.

However, if TET is not made mandatory in recruitment, it raises an important question regarding the purpose of conducting examinations such as APTET/CTET.

A lack of clarity in how TET is applied within recruitment processes has led to confusion among aspirants. When such a significant qualification is emphasized at one stage but appears uncertain or secondary in recruitment, it raises questions about the coherence of eligibility criteria.

This situation affects the confidence of aspirants and creates uncertainty regarding their preparation and priorities.

Therefore, it is important that the concerned authorities provide clear and consistent guidelines regarding the role of TET in recruitment, ensuring that aspirants are well-informed and that their efforts align with actual requirements.

It is hoped that necessary steps will be taken to ensure clarity and transparency in this regard.

Aspirants