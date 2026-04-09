Editor,

I would like to draw attention to the need for proper planning and timely recruitment for the newly established government engineering colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, so that technical education in the state can progress in a meaningful and practical manner.

It may be recalled that the state government had already sanctioned posts for the Government Engineering College at Toru, which was a welcome step towards strengthening technical education. However, even after several months, there has been no clear update regarding recruitment or the commencement of academic functioning. At a time when the state is already lagging behind in technical and professional education, further delay may affect the very purpose for which these institutions were established.

As recruitment in government institutions usually takes considerable time, sometimes months or even years, it would be advisable not to wait for the completion of the entire recruitment process before starting the functioning of the colleges. Instead, the authorities may consider initiating the process in a phased and practical manner so that the engineering colleges at Toru and Tezu can become operational at the earliest.

One possible approach could be to begin with the appointment of a regular principal or, if required, a principal on deputation, along with a minimum supporting administrative staff. Once the basic administrative structure is in place, recruitment of faculty members, technical staff, and other employees can be carried out phase-wise as per requirement. Such a step would allow the institutions to start functioning without unnecessary delay while maintaining proper procedures in recruitment.

This will be highly beneficial for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. Many parents in the state are not in a position to send their children outside for engineering and technical education due to financial constraints, distance, and other practical difficulties. If government engineering colleges within the state start functioning in a timely manner, more students will be able to pursue technical education locally, which will ultimately contribute to the development of skilled manpower within the state itself.

Technical education plays a crucial role in infrastructure development, industry, and employment generation. Therefore, the establishment of engineering colleges should not remain only on paper but must be followed by timely recruitment, proper planning, and effective implementation.

As a technical academician with long experience in the field, I sincerely request the government and all concerned authorities to expedite the process and ensure that both the engineering colleges at Toru and Tezu start functioning as early as possible, even if it has to be done in a phased manner. With proper planning and timely action, these institutions can become strong centres of technical education for the state in the coming years.

A Concerned

Academician